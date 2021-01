Adams had eight points (4-9 FG), 16 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in Thursday's 129-118 loss to the Jazz.

Adams was scheduled to face two-time DPOY Rudy Gobert at Utah. Though he had some issues, including a season-high five turnovers, Utah's high number of shot attempts allowed him to record season highs in defensive rebounds (10) and total rebounds (16). Adams is now averaging 9.5 rebounds in his first season at New Orleans.