Adams finished with four points (2-5 FG), 20 boards, and two assists in 38 minutes of a 131-126 win against Milwaukee on Friday.

Adams notched a season-best 20 rebounds in his team's win. The solid game on the glass came on the heels of an 18-rebound night the game before, and has had double-digit rebounds in four of his last six games. He'll face the Rockets on Saturday.