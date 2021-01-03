Adams produced 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist across 31 minutes in Saturday's 120-116 win over the Raptors.

After recording a double-double in a revenge game against the Thunder, Adams notched his second double-double of the season in Saturday's victory. It should be the first of many for Adams, who seems to fit right in with the fast-paced Pelicans.