Adams tallied 10 points (5-5 FG), 17 rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Friday's 116-82 victory against the Cavaliers.

The 27-year-old racked up his third-highest rebounds total of the season with 17. Outside of elite rebounding, Adams is having a down year overall. Before the All-Star break, he was only averaging 82. points per game (lowest since 2015-2016) along with a career-worst 0.6 blocks per game. Despite the struggles, Adams should continue to start and hover around 25-30 minutes most nights, as long as the Pelicans stay in the playoff hunt.