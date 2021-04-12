Adams was held scoreless (0-1 FG) in Sunday's win over the Cavaliers, contributing eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes.

The 27-year-old has now been held under 10 points in four straight games. Before Sunday's game, Adams was only averaging 7.9 points on 3.4 attempts on the season, so his scoring output Sunday isn't a total surprise. Despite the low scoring, he's still been a consistent source of rebounds (8.8) while also contributing low-end steals (1.0) and blocks (0.7). He'll look to get back on the scoreboard Monday at home against the Kings.