Adams signed a two-year, $35 million contract extension with the Pelicans on Monday, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reports.

Adams was dealt from the Thunder to the Pelicans on Saturday, and the team has elected to lock him up for the next two years by offering him $35 million guaranteed. He's expected to slot in as the starting center in New Orleans and will get a chance to team up with the 2019 first-round selection, Zion Williamson, at power forward.