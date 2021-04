Adams tallied eight points (4-8 FG), 10 rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Thursday's loss to Orlando.

Adams' 10-rebound effort ended a four-game stretch in which he was held to seven or fewer boards per game. The big man continues to play heavy minutes for the Pelicans and is typically a reliable source of rebounds. He has never been a high-impact scorer, but the veteran has been particularly shy on offense this season with 7.9 points on only 5.5 field-goal attempts per game.