Adams won't return to Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right ankle sprain.
It's the second straight contest the 27-year-old has exited with an injury, as he left Tuesday's game with an issue in his lower back. Willy Hernangomez should see increased run at center while Adams is unavailable.
