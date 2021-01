Adams (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings.

Adams departed Sunday's loss to Houston due to tightness in his left calf, so the Pels will wait to see how he feels Monday before making a call on his status. The big man has scored eight points or fewer in six straight games, though he's averaging 11.3 boards during that span. In Friday's win over the Bucks, Adams pulled down a season-high 20 rebounds in 38 minutes (also a season-high).