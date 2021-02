Adams (calf) will not play in Monday's game against the Kings, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Adams was downgraded to doubtful about an hour prior to tip-off, so this news is not surprising. His absence should open up some minutes for Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez in the frontcourt. The big man's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Suns.