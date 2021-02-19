Adams (ankle) is out Friday against the Suns, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Adams will be sidelined as he deals with a sprained right ankle. In his place, Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes should see extra minutes.
