Adams totaled 14 points (7-13 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 31 minutes in Thursday's 113-80 win over Oklahoma City.

Adams has gotten off to a bit of a slow start early in the season, but he now has double-digit scoring totals in each of the last two games. He also posted a double-double against his former team in Thursday's win. The 27-year-old dealt with a hamstring issue prior to the preseason, but he's played at least 30 minutes in four of the first five games this year.