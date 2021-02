Over the past four games, Adams is averaging just 4.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.0 minutes.

Coach Stan Van Gundy has dusted off Willy Hernangomez lately, and it's resulting in Adams seeing fewer minutes. Across the same four-game stretch, Hernangomez is averaging 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.0 minutes. Adams was having a down year even before this recent development, so fantasy managers should likely start having some concern about Adams' role, despite the fact that he was handed a two-year, $35 million extension in November.