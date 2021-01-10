Adams is questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to a migraine.
Adams popped up on the Pelicans' injury report ahead of Monday's contest since he's dealing with a migraine. If he's unable to play, Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez should see increased usage for New Orleans.
