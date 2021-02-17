Adams is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a lower back injury.
Adams suffered the injury in the fourth quarter. If he remains out, that will create more minutes for Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez.
More News
-
Pelicans' Steven Adams: Records double-double•
-
Pelicans' Steven Adams: Production in decline•
-
Pelicans' Steven Adams: Second straight double-double•
-
Pelicans' Steven Adams: Registers double-double in return•
-
Pelicans' Steven Adams: Available and starting Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Steven Adams: Questionable Wednesday•