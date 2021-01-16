Adams scored four points (2-4 FG) and grabbed seven rebounds across 33 minutes in Friday's loss to the Lakers.

Adams' most intriguing moment perhaps came in the second quarter, when he got tangled up with LeBron James, resulting in a technical foul being issued to both players. Aside from the mild dustup, Adams didn't make must noise on the court, notching a season-low point total and failing to register a defensive stat. The veteran has been a relatively steady contributor in his first season with the Pelicans, posting per-game averages of 9.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.