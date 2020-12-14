Adams (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Heat.
The 27-year-old was considered a game-time decision due to left hamstring soreness, but it doesn't appear to be much of a concern since he's starting the preseason opener. Adams will make his Pelicans debut after spending the first seven years of his career with the Thunder.
