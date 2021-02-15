Adams had 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Pistons.

Adams was coming off four straight games with six or fewer points, but he bounced back in a big way with his third double-double since the beginning of the month. The inconsistencies have hurt Adams' upside but he's certainly capable of delivering results on both ends of the court when given enough touches. As long as he remains in the lineup and playing healthy minutes, he should a decent -- albeit low-upside -- alternative at center.