Adams scored six points (2-4 FG, 2-6 FT) to go along with 16 rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Monday's win over the Kings.

Adams continued to offer very little offensively, and was a detriment based on another horrific night from the free-throw line. However, he did manage to record 16 rebounds, his highest mark in nearly a month. Adams also remains a decent contributor defensively, averaging 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game across his last 10 contests.