Adams registered 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal Wednesday in a victory over the Suns.

Adams missed the Pelicans' previous contest due to a tight calf, but he was able to return Wednesday and posted one of his strongest games of the campaign. The double-double was Adams' fourth of the season and first since Jan. 17 -- which was also the last time he scored more than eight points. Adams has been pretty much as-advertised in his first season with the Pelicans, providing limited scoring but solid numbers on the boards with a high field-goal percentage and a smattering of blocked shots.