Adams went for 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes in Friday's win over the Pacers.

Adams has now notched double-digit rebounds in six of his last nine games. Friday was also the first time Adams had scored in double figures in consecutive games since doing in seven straight times from Dec. 29 to Jan. 13. In addition to the scoring and the rebounding, he has also been a highly efficient shooter, making greater than 60 percent of his shots in nine of 20 games this season.