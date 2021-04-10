Adams scored seven points (3-5 FG, 1-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, three steals, three blocks and an assist in 27 minutes during Friday's win over the 76ers.

The big man left the scoring to Zion Williamson, who erupted for 37 points, and instead took care of business on the defensive end. Adams has scored in double digits only once in his last eight games, making him tough to roster in many fantasy formats, and over that stretch he's averaging 7.1 points, 6.9 boards, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.