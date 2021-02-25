Adams scored 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-2 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

Adams was forced to miss the last two games with a right ankle sprain, but showed no ill effects in his return. He reached 30 minutes for the first since Feb. 5, helping him match his best scoring night of the season. Adams was also a force on the glass, racking up double-digit boards for the third time in his last 10 contests. His two blocks were also a positive addition to his production, as Adams is currently averaging a career-low 0.6 blocks per game.