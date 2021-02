Adams (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Adams will miss his second game in a row due to a right ankle sprain. The 27-year-old center wasn't ruled out until less than an hour before tip-off, so he apparently had a chance to play. Adams will get a few more days off before the team's next game Wednesday against the Pistons. Willy Hernangomez figures to get another start after he went for nine points and 13 boards in Friday's loss to Phoenix.