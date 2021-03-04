Adams failed to score Wednesday (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT), adding just five rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during a 128-124 loss to the Bulls.

Adams had been playing reasonably well since returning from an ankle injury, but things went south in a hurry against Chicago. He remains a bit of an odd fit next to Zion Williamson, and despite playing meaningful minutes all season, Adams has fallen far short of his part production, particularly on offense. If you can stand to lose his rebounding, there are likely better options out there on the wire.