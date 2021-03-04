Adams failed to score, adding just five rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 loss to the Bulls.

Adams had been playing reasonably well since returning from an ankle injury but things went south in a hurry in the loss. He remains somewhat of an odd fit next to Zion Williamson and despite playing meaningful minutes all season, Adams is barely inside the top-200 in standard leagues. If you aren't in need of rebounds, you are almost certainly going to be better off streaming his position.