Adams (ankle) practiced Tuesday but coach Stan Van Gundy said his status for Wednesday's game against the Pistons is still uncertain, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Adams is essentially questionable for Wednesday, but the fact that he was able to get a practice in is certainly encouraging. If Adams is able to return from his two-game absence, Willy Hernangomez would likely make a return to the bench. Over the last two games with Adams out, Hernangomez has grabbed a combined total 26 rebounds.