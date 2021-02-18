Adams (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Suns.
Adams left Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right ankle sprain, and he's not likely to return for Friday's matchup. If he's ultimately ruled out, Willy Hernangomez should see increased run for the Pelicans in his absence.
