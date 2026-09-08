Gibson was traded from the Grizzlies to the Pelicans on Tuesday along with AJ Johnson in exchange for Jordan Hawkins, Micah Peavy, a future second-round pick and a future second-round pick swap, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Gibson's stay in New Orleans could be brief. The trade saves the Pelicans $5.7 million in salary and helps clear the way for the team to finalize its two-year deal with Bennedict Mathurin. Gibson therefore shouldn't be considered part of the Pelicans' frontcourt plans at this stage.