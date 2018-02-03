Play

Pelicans' Terrence Jones: Signs with Pelicans

Jones signed a 10-day contract with the Pelicans on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Jones' signing with New Orleans comes on the heals of the team missing out on acquiring Greg Monroe. Jones figures to be a depth power forward for the team and shouldn't be expected to see a significant role with the team, barring injuries force him up the depth chart.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories