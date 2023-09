Jones signed a training camp contract with the Pelicans on Saturday.

Jones went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft after spending the last three collegiate seasons at Southern Utah. He then played for the Pelicans' Summer League squad and averaged 7.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.1 minutes. If Jones is unable to make New Orleans' regular-season roster, he will likely join the team's G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.