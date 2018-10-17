Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Claimed by New Orleans
Frazier was claimed off waivers by the Pelicans on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Frazier was waived by the Bucks just a few days ago and will now be scooped up by New Orleans. Look for the 27-year-old guard to slot in as depth in the backcourt, but he'll struggle to see meaningful minutes with the likes of Elfrid Payton, Jrue Holiday and Ian Clark present at the position.
