Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Coming off bench Saturday
Frazier will come off the bench Saturday against the Rockets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
With Darius Miller (illness) sidelined, coach Alvin Gentry will opt to slide Jrue Holiday down to point guard and start E'Twaun Moore and Solomon Hill at shooting guard and small forward. It's not clear if Frazier will see a significant dip in playing time.
More News
