Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Coming off bench Saturday
Frazier will come off the bench Saturday against the Spurs, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Coach Alvin Gentry will opt to start Wesley Johnson in Frazier's stead with Anthony Davis (elbow) back. Frazier is still a candidate to see run as a reserve point guard.
