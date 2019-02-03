Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Dishes eight dimes in loss
Frazier supplied nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Spurs.
Frazier is averaging 8.0 assists across the last four contests. Elfrid Payton (ankle) appeared in only one of these recent tilts before missing the last three. Frazier's relevance has essentially been tied to Payton's health for the duration of the season, so those planning to rely on Frazier will want to keep tabs on Payton heading into Monday's matchup with the Pacers (and beyond).
