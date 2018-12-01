Frazier accumulated six points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists and six rebounds across 24 minutes during Friday's loss to Miami.

Frazier has passed out 21 helpers across his two game as starting point guard. With Frank Jackson (ankle) out for the time-being, Frazier should continue to start and when he does, he is capable of providing a fantasy relevant stat line particularly with his assists. In his two games as a starter, Frazier is averaging 9.0 points, 10.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds ad 1.0 steal per game. The veteran point guard is averaging just 13.7 minutes per game, making him a risky long-term investment as Jackson's injury doesn't appear to be too serious.