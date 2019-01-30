Frazier scored 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-5 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 121-116 win over the Rockets.

The Pelicans got some big contributions from unlikely sources in the comeback victory, including Frazier's second double-double of the season. The 28-year-old guard isn't getting consistent court time lately, seeing more than 20 minutes only once in January with a few DNPs tossed in for good measure, and until that changes he'll be a very risky fantasy play in any format.