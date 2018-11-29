Frazier had 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 125-104 victory over the Wizards.

Frazier moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, replacing Frank Jackson (ankle) who was injured during shootaround. As Frazier has done before, he managed to play extremely well, recording his first double-double of the season. Frazier has the ability to put up these kinds of numbers when afforded the playing time. Jackson's injury does not sound too serious but given the impressive play of Frazier in this one, there is a chance he remains the starter, at least for the short term. If this is the case, Frazier is worth adding in deeper formats and as an assists streamer in standard formats.