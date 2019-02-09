Frazier tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 32 minutes Friday in the Pelicans' 122-117 win over the Timberwolves.

Frazier has flashed the ability to fill up the stat sheet in the past when given significant minutes, but the 28-year-old isn't exactly the most consistent producer and probably shouldn't be viewed as a roster-worthy player in leagues with 14 teams or fewer. He could at least notice a short-term boost in playing time with fill-in starter Frank Jackson struggling over the past three games, but both players will lose nearly all their value once top point Elfrid Payton (ankle) is cleared to play again.

