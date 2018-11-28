Frazier will start Wednesday's game against Washington, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The Pelicans will mix things up Wednesday and move Frazier into the lineup at point guard in an effort to allow Jrue Holiday to spend more time off the ball. Frazier saw just five minutes of action Monday against Boston, and he'd been a DNP-CD in six straight games prior. The Pelicans will be without Frank Jackson (ankle). so Frazier could have a chance at extended minutes.