Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Nears double-double in loss
Frazier totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 10 assists, one rebound, and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-100 loss to the Celtics.
Frazier reached double figures in dimes for the second time this season, and he's averaging 8.1 assists per game since entering the starting lineup back on Nov. 28. Frazier seems likely to hold down the fort as the starting point guard through the month of December, but he'll be pushed back into a reserve role once Elfrid Payton (finger) returns to the lineup.
