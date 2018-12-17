Frazier was held scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added two assists and one rebound across 12 minutes in the Pelicans' 102-96 loss to the Heat on Sunday.

It was a significantly disappointing outcome for the Pelicans' top healthy point guard of the moment, as he saw his lowest minutes total of his current starting stint by far. Frazier's scoring had been somewhat inconsistent depending on his usage, but he'd shot 50 percent or better in eight of his nine turns with the first unit prior to Sunday. He'll look to bounce back from the clunker versus the Bucks on Wednesday.