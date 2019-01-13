Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Scoreless in seven minutes
Frazier finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in seven minutes during Saturday's 110-106 loss to the Timberwolves.
Frazier has earned 20-plus minutes in three of six games since Elfrid Payton returned to the lineup. However, this is also the second time during the same stretch that Frazier has earned single-digit minutes. Given that the team is approaching full strength after dealing with several early-season injuries, Frazier is likely only worth holding onto as a handcuff for those in deeper leagues, as his production and playing time could be quite sporadic going forward.
