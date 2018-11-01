Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Scores eight points in spot start
Frazier scored eight points to go with one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 131-121 loss to Golden State.
Frazier got the start, replacing the injured Elfrid Payton (ankle), but was only able to manage eight points and very little else. Payton could be back as soon as Thursday against the Trail Blazers which would send Frazier back to his bench role. No matter the outcome, Frazier has basically no fantasy value outside of streaming if and when Payton misses time.
