Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Serviceable in second straight start
Frazier produced eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes in the Pelicans' 132-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Frazier drew another start for Elfrid Payton (ankle) and generated a second straight eight-point total. The veteran did step up his contributions as a facilitator after only dishing out one assist in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors, leading to a solid all-around complementary stat line. With Payton's return timetable still murky, it's possible Frazier logs a third straight turn with the first unit against the Spurs on Saturday.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...