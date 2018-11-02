Frazier produced eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes in the Pelicans' 132-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Frazier drew another start for Elfrid Payton (ankle) and generated a second straight eight-point total. The veteran did step up his contributions as a facilitator after only dishing out one assist in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors, leading to a solid all-around complementary stat line. With Payton's return timetable still murky, it's possible Frazier logs a third straight turn with the first unit against the Spurs on Saturday.