Frazier finished with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, a block and two steals across 23 minutes Sunday against Sacramento.

Frazier had been awfully quiet over his previous five games coming into Sunday's matchup, but he posted a diverse final line and notched his best scoring game since Nov. 28 against Washington. The Penn State product will need to demonstrate more consistency from night-to-night before garnering much fantasy consideration.