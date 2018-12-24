Pelicans' Tim Frazier: Shows signs of life
Frazier finished with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, a block and two steals across 23 minutes Sunday against Sacramento.
Frazier had been awfully quiet over his previous five games coming into Sunday's matchup, but he posted a diverse final line and notched his best scoring game since Nov. 28 against Washington. The Penn State product will need to demonstrate more consistency from night-to-night before garnering much fantasy consideration.
