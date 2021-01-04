Frazier signed with the Grizzlies on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Memphis will bring Frazier in under the hardship exception, enabling the team to sign him without having to clear a roster spot. Frazier has spent time with the Wizards, Bucks, Pelicans and Pistons over the last three seasons, most recently appearing in 27 contests for Detroit in 2019-20. Given Ja Morant's (ankle) injury situation, Frazier could work his way into the guard rotation off the bench over the next couple of weeks. However, he's unlikely to be a fantasy consideration.