Frazier logged 21 minutes off the bench Monday in the Pelicans' 123-114 win over the Timberwolves, finishing with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, three rebounds and one steal.

Though Elfrid Payton (finger) re-entered the starting lineup after a 22-game absence, Frazier didn't lose out on a significant chunk of playing time while coming off the bench for the second straight game. However, the Pelicans were without the services of Anthony Davis (illness) and Nikola Mirotic (ankle), so there's a decent chance some or all of Frazier's minutes could be allocated to those two if either or both is available to play Wednesday in Brooklyn. In such a scenario, the Pelicans would likely just deploy starting shooting guard Jrue Holiday as the primary option at the point when Payton is off the floor.