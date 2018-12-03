Frazier finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine assists, and one rebound in 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 win over the Hornets.

Frazier appears to be the player who stands to benefit most from the extended absence of Elfrid Payton (finger). With Jrue Holiday shifting to shooting guard, Frazier has dished 30 dimes in the three games since he joined the starting lineup while lessening Holiday's load in the playmaking department. Moreover, Frazier has averaged 33.0 minutes across these last three contests, and will likely continue to rack up plenty of assists thanks to the team's offensive firepower and fast pace.