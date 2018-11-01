Frazier will draw the start Wednesday against the Warriors, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

With starting point guard Elfrid Payton out with a sprained ankle, Frazier will move into the starting five. Payton is reported to be near a return, so the move likely won't last too long. Frazier saw 20 minutes in his last game, and will likely see somewhere close to that, if not more, on Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories