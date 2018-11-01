Frazier will draw the start Wednesday against the Warriors, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

With starting point guard Elfrid Payton out with a sprained ankle, Frazier will move into the starting five. Payton is reported to be near a return, so the move likely won't last too long. Frazier saw 20 minutes in his last game, and will likely see somewhere close to that, if not more, on Wednesday.